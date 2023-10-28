WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $228.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.19 and a 200 day moving average of $245.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $151.34 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

