WNY Asset Management LLC Takes $190,000 Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $14.18 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $19.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 22,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $378,008.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 152,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,390.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

