WNY Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 98,059.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after acquiring an additional 980,596 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,363,000 after acquiring an additional 618,512 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,345,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 322,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,406,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IXC stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $42.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

