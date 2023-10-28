Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Workday worth $48,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.82.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $206.01 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

