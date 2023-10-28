Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY23 guidance to $3.94-4.08 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $70.97 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WH. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WH

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.