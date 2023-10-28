Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.94-4.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $70.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

