Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.91

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.91 and last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 353275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on XENE. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $116,350,000. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,827,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 556,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 552,943 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $21,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

