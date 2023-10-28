Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Xylem by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.74 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

