Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Up 56.1% in October

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the September 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Yara International ASA Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of YARIY stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.73. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.96.
About Yara International ASA
