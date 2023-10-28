Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Up 56.1% in October

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the September 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Yara International ASA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.73. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.96.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

