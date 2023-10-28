Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. Zalando has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

