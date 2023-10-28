Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.42. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $89.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,070,664.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $686,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $124,890.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,274 shares of company stock worth $9,233,847 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.