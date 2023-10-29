127,692 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August makes up about 2.0% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.79% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth $69,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 1,007.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 501.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,863 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:DAUG opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $407.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.42.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.