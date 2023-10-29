1irstGold Price Reaches $64.95 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for approximately $64.95 or 0.00189789 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.25 million and $119.84 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

