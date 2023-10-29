2,010 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 693,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 343,211 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

PSA opened at $238.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Public Storage has a one year low of $234.93 and a one year high of $316.48.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.