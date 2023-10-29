2,456 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Corundum Trust Company INC

Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,456 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Target comprises 0.9% of Corundum Trust Company INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

Target Stock Down 3.3 %

TGT stock opened at $107.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

