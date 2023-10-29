25,017 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,771,000 after buying an additional 150,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,035,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,042,000 after acquiring an additional 69,950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

