36,587 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Purchased by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for 0.1% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP opened at $56.75 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

