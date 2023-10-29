3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $105.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

