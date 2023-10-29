3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Get 3M alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Stock Down 1.3 %

MMM stock opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 32.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 14.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.