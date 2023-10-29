6,542 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000. Synopsys makes up about 0.9% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,213,000 after purchasing an additional 166,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,177,068,000 after purchasing an additional 246,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $457.00 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.88 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.54.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.