747,226 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 747,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,705,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,009,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.