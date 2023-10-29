808 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Trading Down 4.7 %

GM stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.