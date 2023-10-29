AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

