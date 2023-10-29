AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie updated its FY23 guidance to $11.19-11.23 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.70-11.00 EPS.

AbbVie Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average is $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,281,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,794,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 35.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 12,458.7% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,130,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,615 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

