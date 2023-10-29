Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.99

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $7.02. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 419,394 shares.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
