Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.99

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $7.02. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 419,394 shares.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOD. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,006,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $2,350,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $1,705,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,183,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after buying an additional 130,747 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 35.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 411,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 107,926 shares during the period.

