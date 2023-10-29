abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO) Trading Up 0.2%

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 437 ($5.35) and last traded at GBX 433 ($5.30). Approximately 167,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 93,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432 ($5.29).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 430.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 438.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £665.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2,285.71%.

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

