Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,700,000 after purchasing an additional 131,959 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,626,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,540,000 after acquiring an additional 850,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,687 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.63.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $731.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

