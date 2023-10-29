ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

ACCO Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years. ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $464.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.61.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.52 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 11,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $60,490.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,125.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.