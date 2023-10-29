Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 3,133 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 357,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 114,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $42.71 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

