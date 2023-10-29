Addison Advisors LLC Buys 198 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 105.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 410.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $68,222,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $412.55 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.31 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $319.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $437.81 and its 200 day moving average is $434.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

