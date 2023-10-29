Addison Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 2.2% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $716,880,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,562,000 after buying an additional 2,252,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25,763.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,864,000 after buying an additional 1,808,592 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,435,000 after acquiring an additional 874,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,850,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

