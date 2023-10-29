Addison Advisors LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,997 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up 1.9% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $24,820,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 385,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,528,000 after acquiring an additional 26,489 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $46.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

