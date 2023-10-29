Addison Advisors LLC Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,753,000 after buying an additional 312,789 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,666,000 after acquiring an additional 86,225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $262.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.72 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.45.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

