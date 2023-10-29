Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 246 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $654,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 525,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,324,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,507,000 after acquiring an additional 629,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 94,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

