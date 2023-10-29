Addison Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NKE opened at $97.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.88. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

