Addison Advisors LLC Sells 327 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

