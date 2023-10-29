Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,147 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $508.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,779. The company has a market cap of $231.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $574.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.