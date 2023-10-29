Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Adtalem Global Education from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.

ATGE opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,399. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,399. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 845,743 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $19,451,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $12,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $12,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

