Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Update

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,520,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 28,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $2,908,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4,819.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

