Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.6% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 295,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $70,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,608,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $620,732,000 after acquiring an additional 375,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 28.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $426.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.91. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.