Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,462,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,806,000 after buying an additional 397,844 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 37.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,985,000 after purchasing an additional 197,383 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $51,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 169,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 114,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $160.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.68 and a 200-day moving average of $182.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.79 and a 52-week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

