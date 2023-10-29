Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 23 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE NOC opened at $473.07 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $446.46 and its 200 day moving average is $448.41.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

