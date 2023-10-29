Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 306.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.3 %

Dollar General stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $261.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day moving average is $162.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

