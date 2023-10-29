Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 423 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $88.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.85.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

