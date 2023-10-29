Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WM

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $161.38 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average is $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.