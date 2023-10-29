aelf (ELF) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $246.21 million and $4.33 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001367 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001265 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,635,058 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

