AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. AerCap updated its FY23 guidance to $9.50 EPS.

AerCap Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE AER opened at $59.44 on Friday. AerCap has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,407,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter valued at about $382,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

