AerCap (NYSE:AER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AerCap updated its FY23 guidance to $9.50 EPS.
AerCap Stock Performance
Shares of AER opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.95. AerCap has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $69.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 2,057.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on AerCap
About AerCap
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AerCap
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.