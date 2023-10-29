AES (NYSE:AES) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut AES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. AES has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AES will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -108.20%.

Insider Activity

In other AES news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of AES by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 78,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in AES by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AES by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

