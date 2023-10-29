Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Short Interest Down 11.9% in October

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 4,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 823,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE AEVA opened at $0.51 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a negative net margin of 4,352.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $1.40 to $1.44 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.32.

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

